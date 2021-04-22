From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Gunmen have kidnapped some construction workers rehabilitating Ikaram-Akunnu Akoko road in Akoko North West and North East Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

The development, according to reliable sources, has created serious tension and anxiety in Ikaram and Akunnu.

It was gathered that three workers were allegedly abducted while at work. The incident, sources said, occurred around 6pm, on Tuesday.

The local hunters, vigilante and police were said to have combed the forest around the axis in search of the victims and their abductors.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Okeagbe Police Division, Mr Ade Akinwande, was not available when newsmen visited the police station.

The DPO was said to have led his men to comb the forest in an effort to get the hoodlums.

Acting Police Area Commander in charge of Ikare Akoko, Mr Timibra Toikimo, called on the people of Akoko area of the state to join hands with the police through information sharing and intelligence tips that can lead to the arrest of the criminals.