Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has appealed for understanding from the residents of Port Harcourt over the hardship they are facing following construction works in different parts of the city. He made the plea in a state-wide broadcast to the people of Rivers State on Friday night.

He said: “While we deeply share in and regret the inconveniences and pains visited on the public by the massive construction activities,we appeal for understandingas the same are necessary and temporary sacrifices for the development of our State.

“We wish to assure our people that the inconveniences would be short-lived as Julius Berger Nigeria Limited has assured us that they will deliver the three flyover bridges within contract timeline.

“We therefore call on all residents and visitors to Port and its environs to show understanding by being a responsible commuter, obeying traffic rules and cooperating with Julius Berger Limited to complete the construction works as scheduled.” Governor Wike assured that the state government will work with all stakeholders to mitigate the impact of the traffic congestion On our part, we will continue do everything we possibly can to mitigate the inconveniences and ensure the free flow of vehicular and human traffic in the city throughout the construction period.

“Finally, we wish to assure you once again that the interest of Rivers State remains our only priority and we shall surely deliver these and other ongoing projects to accelerate the development of the State and the wellbeing of our people by God’s special grace. We appreciate and thank you all, for your kind understanding, support and cooperation, as always.”Governor Wike explained the circumstances that led to the traffic congestion. He assured that the flyover bridges and other road projects will be delivered on schedule.