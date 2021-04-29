By Doris Obinna

The United State Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, over the weekend, alongside other dignitaries, including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, graced the formal opening of the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Center & Specialist Hospital (MRCC) in Lagos.

The new healthcare facility, founded by Dr. Modupe Elebute Odunsi, is equipped with cutting-edge American medical diagnostic equipment developed and supplied by GE Healthcare and Varian and is reputed to be Nigeria’s first comprehensive cancer treatment centre.

Delivering her remarks, Pierangelo noted that the establishment of the MRCC represents yet another example of the strong partnership between American and Nigerian private sectors to significantly improve public health outcomes.

She also noted that the U.S. continues to lead the world in medical research, innovation and technology, providing solutions to tackle the scourge of cancer and bringing happiness to many, as demonstrated by the ingenious medical devices developed by Varian and GE Healthcare.

She lamented the heavy emotional and financial burden cancer places on patients and their loved ones and expressed optimism that the new health facility will make cancer treatment available locally and significantly reduce medical tourism for cancer care.

“We can only hope that more centres like the MRCC will emerge and that all stakeholders in the health system continue to take big strides towards defeating cancer. Varian, GE and other U.S. medical equipment suppliers are ready to be reliable partners in such effort,” the Consul General said. “It is heartwarming to know that Marcelle Ruth Cancer Center & Specialist Hospital is the first comprehensive healthcare centre in Nigeria and perhaps the whole of Africa, with the most advanced radiotherapy treatment. With these diagnosis and treatment capabilities now available in Nigeria at MRCC, Nigerians do not need to travel overseas to seek medical solutions for any kind of cancer.”