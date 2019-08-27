Magnus Eze, Enugu

Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Kalu Uche, has asked the Federal Government to quickly trace intelligence personnel of the defunct Republic of Biafra and understudy the intelligence and warfare mechanism they deployed, to successfully prosecute war against all forms of insecurity confronting the country.

Uche said that some of the brilliant Biafran securty personnel, including the engineers that designed the mass killer weapon called Ogbunigwe, were still very much around.

In a press conference at Wesley Cathedral, Enugu, yesterday, as part of activities rounding off his tour of the Enugu Archdiocese, he said government could take advantage of the ex-Biafran officers intelligence and method of operation to eliminate terrorism, banditry and herdsmen’s criminality, among other forms of insecurity in Nigeria.

“We are not doing much on security. I pity the soldiers who are dying in their numbers. There are other ways of ensuring that we have security in place. I have advocated state police. If they are not going to do state police, let there be state vigilante, give them arms, and private individuals who have brains should be given guns to safeguard themselves and their communities.

“We shouldn’t think that all of us are just civilians. Government should know that, among the people of South East, about 20 per cent of us fought in the Nigeria-Biafra war and we still have that skill of handling guns of any type. In fact, we handled more sophisticated guns than what Nigerians are using now. Those who operated Ogbunigwe are not dead. That mass killer, if we use it for Sambisa, it will clear the whole place.

“But the way they attacked our people made them withdraw to the background. If Nigeria was sensible, it should not have thrown away the baby with the bath water. It should have gotten Biafra and learnt from them because the skill is there.

“There are things they don’t have that Biafra would have given them to clear Sambisa forest.

“I am opening up because I love Nigeria. They could get those our engineers and individuals to produce weapons of mass destruction and Sambisa would be cleared in five days, but they are not using our people. So, they need to properly invite our people, our veterans, who are still there. Our ex-servicemen are still there, they are alive. They need them to solve this problem of insecurity in Nigeria.

“We were treated as riffraff; we were the vanquished. If they have confidence in us, we will tell them how to fight insurgency,” the prelate said