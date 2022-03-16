An environmental consultant, Mr Omoh Alike, in Lagos on Wednesday, appealed to the Federal Government (FG) to put more effort at combating climate change.

Alike, who made the appeal ahead of the World recycling day, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents that the FG would do well to create buffers for recycling.

NAN reports that Alike, who also is the co-founder, Street Waste Company Limited (SWCL), specialises in waste recycling and empowerment programmes aimed at reducing the rate of poverty in the state.

The company, in reducing the poverty rate in the state, had empowered women and youths through waste recycling and job creation.

According to him, government should put more efforts at combating climate change and creating buffers for recycling. “We appeal that the government, both at state and federal level, should design policies that would directly combat climate change. “Government should enforce extended producer responsibilities and create buffers for recycling organisations,” he said. While talking about the world recycling day, he said that SWCL was set to take recycling awareness to Ereko community on March 18 to celebrate the day. “The Global Recycling Day is a day set aside globally to help recognise and celebrate the importance of recycling. “This year 2022 Global Recycling Day, we at Street Waste Company are taking this awareness to Ereko Community, Fadeyi, Lagos,” he said. He added that the company, through its empowerment programmes, had impacted three communities; Obalende, Lagos Island and Ereko. “We have also empowered over 120 women, educated over 2000 people, collected and recycled hundreds of thousands of kilograms of waste,” he said. He added that the company had created decent jobs and helped women to earn a good income. “We have created decent jobs and economic growth. Women were able to earn income from the recyclables they brought,” he said.

NAN reports that SWCL is an environmental sustainability company that is passionate about waste recycling. (NAN)