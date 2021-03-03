A Consultancy firm to the Niger State Government, Boyabam Services Global Limited, is seeking the Validation of an arbitration award against Niger State delivered by Mohammed Musa Sakaba (Sole Arbitrator) in the matter of an Arbitration holden at Minna, Niger State.

The Consultant had dragged the Commissioner, Ministry of Transportation; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation; Governor of Niger State and the Attorney General of the state over the suspension of the Consultancy agreement between both parties.

In the ruling, the sole Arbitrator, Mohammed Musa Sakaba upheld that, there was a valid contract between the parties to the Arbitration; that the Respondent did not follow due process in suspending the contract because the Respondent did not follow or comply with the provisions relating to Force Majeure before suspending the contract.

While determining the final award, the sole Arbitrator ruled that the purported suspension of the Consultancy agreement by the Respondent is invalid and same is hereby cancelled and set aside; that the Consultancy agreement dated 8 July 2016 is still valid, subsisting and binding on the parties.