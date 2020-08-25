The recent introduction of Chi Exotic and Chivita Ice Tea in 330ml cans into the Nigerian market is gaining positive consumer reviews as their popularity soared. The cans are resonating with consumers, particularly millennials who are increasingly relating to them at a time they need fruity nourishment and natural refreshment. The Chi Exotic and Chivita Ice Tea 330ml cans have become an ideal choice for millennials and many others alike, not just because they are contemporary, but more because they are convenient and easy to carry, thereby complementing the consumers’ lifestyle.

A cross section of consumers recently interviewed confirm that the Chi Exotic and Chivita Ice Tea 330ml cans have the same great taste as the products in the Tetra Pak packaging. They agreed that carrying and drinking from the new cans exudes confidence and style.

One of the consumers who expressed an opinion on the new Chivita cans was Timothy Ugwu, a Lagos -based journalist, who noted that the popularity of the Chi Exotic and Chivita Ice Tea 330ml cans among millennials can be attributed to the creativity of the marketing campaigns that features emojis portrayed in a unique way that expresses the Nigerian diversity in a cool and trendy manner.

“I have seen the “Chivita new cool cans’’ television commercials several times and believe that as long as the brand keeps coming up with new and exciting ways to engage and be relevant to consumer needs, they would remain the preferred fruit juices choice.” he said.