Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita appears to be strongly resonating with consumers desirous of a healthy and refreshing fruit drink.

A large section of consumers who commented on the quality of the brand agreed that with its offer of delightful experiences of wholesome rejuvenating satisfaction anytime and anywhere, at an affordable price.

They noted that Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita is creating a positive impression in the marketplace.

The product which is available in 100ml pack size, offers more in terms of natural fruity benefits for a shot of refreshment to upwardly mobile consumers and is also the most affordable quality fruit drink on the market shelf. Among the consumers who volunteered their opinion on the brand was Daniel Elijah, a Lagos based journalist who said Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita is uniquely refreshing, affordable, great tasting and comes in a variant of his favourite fruit.

“Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita comes in my preferred fruity variant of Red Berries and is ideal for frequent shots of great tasting refreshment throughout the day. It is very affordable and its 100ml size ensures that I can take several packs along with me to the office to ensure optimal value addition in terms of quality refreshment from my beverage,” he added.

In the same vein, Joseph Eteng, who runs a thriving graphic design outfit in Calabar, praised Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita for being a healthier and affordable beverage option for refreshment from the range of products available on the shelf. I have since taken to Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita because it resonates with my lifestyle and is a clear favourite for its natural fruity benefits as well as refreshing goodness. Its handy size means I can have it for refreshment during and after a hectic day’s schedule,” Eteng said.

Speaking about the product and the positive feedback from consumers, Marketing Director of CHI Limited, Mr. Probal Bhattacharya said the response from consumers was a validation of the brand’s avowed commitment to being the leader in innovation and price strategy in the fruit beverage space. He added that at a price point of N25, Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita is the most affordable value for money offering for a healthy refreshment drink in the market.