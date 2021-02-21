(NAN)

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is to collaborate with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on COVID-19 vaccine information dissemination and education.

The Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

He said the commission would also use its platform to address questions around the vaccine indecisions.

“We are opening a collaboration with NAFDAC to address the appropriate channels for COVID vaccination.

“To advise the public about not accepting vaccinations that are not coming from the appropriate and proper government channels and have gone through the normal process to ensure that the vaccinations are safe.

“And we would also be using our platform to support addressing questions around vaccine hesitancy meaning that once it has been determined that the vaccines are safe, we will join in the citizens’ education to let people know the safety of the vaccination,’’ he said.

On protecting consumer rights on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) policies, Irukera said the FCCPC would monitor negotiations for effective consumer protection.

“We are looking at our own laws to make sure that any broad regional understanding still doesn’t violate the law that is created to protect our market.’’

He assured consumers that the commission would continue to protect their rights’ in line with the laws.