At a retail price of N50, Capri-Sun, the favourite fruit drink of children in Nigeria, has been introduced in a new 100ml pouch size designed to meet an increasing consumer demand for more exciting options. The new pouch size is an addition to excite consumers with the goodness of Capri-Sun, but more importantly, to give them the power of choice.

The introduction of the new 100ml pouch size is in keeping with current trends, and is based on a better understanding of consumer’ desires to enjoy handy, affordable, convenient and unique Capri-Sun experience in exciting options.

According to Deepanjan Roy, Managing Director of Chi Limited, the Capri-Sun 100ml pouch size is uniquely designed in response to consumer demands.

Its playful pouch and signature taste which lead to unique experiences of fun, adventure and carefree pleasure, have made it the preferred fruit drink for children in Nigeria. The 100ml pouch size will delight consumers who have craved for handy and pocket-friendly product choices,” he stated. The 100ml pouch size now joins the 200ml by pouch size, which is available in cartons of 40 and 16 pouches and retails for N70, on the market shelf. It is available in all departmental stores and neighborhood shops located across Nigeria.

Trusted by mothers for its health benefits and widely popular with children across Nigeria for its delicious taste, Capri-Sun is made from natural ingredients, with no artificial sweeteners, and no preservatives. It is healthy, great tasting and filled with lots of energy and fun.