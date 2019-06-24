At a retail price of N50, Capri-Sun, the favourite fruit drink of most Nigerian children has introduced a new 100ml pouch size to meet an increasing consumer demand for more exciting and unique options. The new pouch size is an addition to excite consumers with the goodness of Capri-Sun, but more importantly, to give them the power of choice.

Still with the same delightful signature taste and playful pouch, the Capri-Sun 100ml pouch is handy, pocket-friendly and keeps to the brand’s promise of ensuring a taste of fun in every pouch. Consumers will enjoy the variety of options, ease and convenience in the 100ml pouch, as well as its healthy, naturally tasty and satisfying experience that promotes an atmosphere of fun and adventure.

The introduction of the new 100ml pouch size is in keeping with current trends, and is based on a richer understanding of consumer desires to enjoy handy, affordable, convenient and unique Capri-Sun experience in exciting options.

It is currently available in Orange and Apple variants, and presents a key advantage to drive value and excitement into the category by offering an appealing product option in line with consumer expectations.

According to Deepanjan Roy, Managing Director of Chi Limited, the Capri-Sun 100ml pouch size is uniquely designed in response to consumer demands.

“Capri-Sun’s playful pouch and signature taste which lead to unique experiences of fun, adventure and carefree pleasure, have made it the preferred fruit drink for children in Nigeria. The 100ml pouch size will delight consumers who have craved for handy and pocket-friendly product choices,” he stated.

The Capri-Sun 100ml pouch size now joins the 200ml by pouch size, which is available in cartons of 40 and 16 pouches and retails for N70, on the market shelf. It is available in all departmental stores and neighborhood shops located across Nigeria.

Trusted by mothers for its health benefits and widely popular with children across Nigeria for its delicious taste, Capri-Sun is made from natural ingredients, with no artificial sweeteners, and no preservatives. It is healthy, great tasting and filled with lots of energy and fun.