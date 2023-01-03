The Insurance Consumers Association of Nigeria (INSCAN) has called on the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to reverse its directive on the increase of third Party Motor Insurance Premium in Nigeria.

This is contained in a letter signed by its National Coordinator, Chief Yemi Soladoye, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

NAICOM had recently issued a policy directive on the increase of third party motor insurance premium in Nigeria by 200 per cent.

The INSCAN demanded the reversal of the directive, saying it amounted to deliberate breach of the fundamental Principle of Utmost Good Faith and other decent regulatory principles guiding Insurance practice.

“We hereby write with respect to your Circular No.: NAICOM /DPR/CIR.46/2022 dated December 22, 2022, increasing the third party motor insurance premium in Nigeria by 200-400 per cent for different categories of motor vehicles.

“And by implication, giving only one week notice to the insuring public in Nigeria to comply.

“We demand the reversal of the directive as it amounts to deliberate breach of the Fundamental Principle of Utmost Good Faith and other decent regulatory principles that guide insurance practice,” it said.

The Association said NAICOM failed to understand the full implications of its directive, as those at the receiving end were insurance consumers who provided the accrued income to the entire insurance industry.

It said that NAICOM’s reliance on the comparison of what was paid as premium in other parts of the world as basis for premium increment burden on Nigerians was tantamount to daylight robbery on consumers.

“Though, you threatened to sanction your insurance operators that fail to comply with your directive come Jan. 1, yet, the truth is that operators and NAICOM will benefit from the windfall accrued from the directive.

“The insurance consumers are, in the real sense of it, the ones being sanctioned,” it said.

The INSCAN recalled that enough time was given to the public for feedbacks and adjustments to be made on the recent cases of currency redesign as well as cash withdrawal limit introduced by the CBN.

It said the almost 20 million Motor Insurance Consumers in Nigeria deserved more than a week notice for compliance, describing the duration as a great insult to the collective intelligence of Nigerians.

The Association said it had read over 500 public comments by Nigerians on the directive, saying the reputation slowly built for the Nigeria insurance industry was being eroded by the series of consumer condemnations of the directive.