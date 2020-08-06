Brown Chimezie

Consumers of premium lager beer, Hero can begin to bank on their luck as their favourite beer and product of International Breweries Plc, Hero Lager, is set to reward them through a campaign tagged Rise Like a Hero.

The promo, which promises to see winners of airtime and cash prizes emerge, will run nationwide.

Speaking on the campaign, the Marketing Director, International Breweries, Tolulope Adedeji, disclosed that Hero has set its sights on putting a smile on the face of its numerous consumers across Nigeria who have stuck with the brand over the years. She stated that the promo was Hero’s way of acknowledging the ambitious inimitable drive of Nigerians.

“We are launching this promo to reward our consumers, most of whom are young, upwardly mobile, and enterprising men and women. We know these times are challenging for a lot of people who are affected by the economic crunch caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, yet continue to pursue their goals with fervour, and that’s why we decided to do something to inspire and reward the tenacity of the average Nigerian,” she said.

Shedding light on the mechanics of the promo which kicked off on the August 1, Adedeji explained that consumers will get a chance to win instant airtime when they look under the crown of their favourite beer. And that’s not all. There are also cash prizes of 10,000, 50,000, and one million naira to be won weekly through an e-draw when consumers send their entries via SMS or the Hero website. The Rise Like a Hero Consumer Promo is targeted at recognising and celebrating the tenacity and resilience of the average Nigerian. It is open to individuals who are 18 years old and over.

Explaining further, the Marketing Director reiterated the company’s commitment to complement the effort of the government in actualising a society of healthy and happy people who are inspired to do more wherever they find themselves.