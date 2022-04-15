Consumers Value Broadcasting, in celebration of the global consumer protection week, has launched its website for consumers to vote for their favourite brands based on their experiences.

Its Managing Director, Akonte Ekine, said the move was a proactive measure to enlist mass awareness of consumers to their rights as consumers.

He said the move became expedient given the current clustered market and growing concerns about consumer vulnerability.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Ekine said the essence of the website was to serve as a reference platform to consumers’ experiences as a vehicle for distinguishing leading products, services and companies worthy of consumers’ money.

He described the website as a reliable voting platform to guide consumers whenever they are presented with a sequence of choices before making a purchase.