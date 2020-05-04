Adewale Sanyaolu

The National leadership of Neo-Black Movement of Africa (NBM) has tasked the Federal Government to do more in winning the fight against COVID-19, saying the pandemic has assumed a frightening dimension.

This was even as the organisation called on government to roll out a robust economic stimulus plan alongside palliatives for all citizens in a bid to sustain the economy

A statement the National President of the movement, Felix Kupa, said the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has to do more across all front in combating and containing the virus.

“We must do things differently and be more proactive if we must win the war on COVID-19. We must follow strict guidelines laid out by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, maintain social distancing, wash our hands frequently with soap and running water and use face mask and hand sanitizer if we must go out,” he stated.

He urged governors to ensure that local government councils were well equipped to reach out to the communities through proper channels adding that the citizens from the grassroots needs to be sensitised.

Kupa noted that the primary constitutional obligation of every government is to protect lives and properties and also ensure the welfare of its citizens, adding that the fight against COVID-19 has to be won across key fronts through the provision of necessary medical facilities, personnel, construction of more isolation centers, procurement of ventilators and increasing the country’s testing capacity and ratio, among others.