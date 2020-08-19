Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu- Igihile of the Lagos State High Court, Igbosere yesterday remanded in police custody a truck owner, Wasiu Lekan, and driver, Sodiq Okanlanwan, who allegedly crushed three people to death.

Okikiolu- Igihile made the order following Okanlanwan and Lekan’s arraignment for alleged involuntary manslaughter. They are facing a three-count charge filed against them by the Lagos State government.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 26. He said Okanlanwan, on July 26, at about 4pm, on Oshodi Expressway, in Ilasamaja, ran over the victims with his vehicle.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

In view of their plea, Onigbanjo prayed the court to remand the duo in police custody pending when they test negative to COVID-19 -19, before they can be remanded at the appropriate correctional facilities.

Onigbanjo also asked for a short adjournment to commence the trial, but the defendants’ counsel Mr Emmanuel Okedi, who held the brief of M. A. Osagbede, objected to the short adjournment, adding that he needed to study the information as he was just being served few minutes before the arraignment.

Consequently Justice Okikiolu-Ighile, adjourned till August 20 and 26, for trial.