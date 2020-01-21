Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A container truck fell on two commercial tricycles otherwise known as Keke in Omor street Mgbuka Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State killing three people and injuring one.

It was gathered that the truck driver lost control and ended up in gully along the road, killing the two Keke operators and conductor of the truck instantly.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the accident said the injured driver of the truck was receiving treatment at Inyienu hospital while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the same hospital.

“On the 19/01/2020 along Mercedes Avenue by Omor Street Mgbuka in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State, A Mack Trailer Conveying a Container with Registration number XS 254 ENU, driven by one Amuche Chinedu ‘M’ of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State lost control and knocked down two Tricycles with Registration numbers AAH 774 UW and AWK 191 QN ridden by one Sunday Agbafor ‘M’ aged 35yrs of Onuofia Igboeze in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State and one Adidu Uchenna ‘M’ aged 39yrs of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State.

“As a result, the Trailer with the container fell into a deep erosion gully while the Tricyclists together with the conductor of the truck one Chika surname and address unknown died on the spot.

“Police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division CSP Mark Ijarafu visited the scene, corpses removed and deposited at Iyienu Hospital Morgue ogidi and cleared obstruction to enable free flow of traffic in the Area.

“Meanwhile, the truck driver also sustained injuries and he is receiving treatment at the Hospital. The Commissioner of Police CP John Abang commiserate with the bereaved families and ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mohommed stated