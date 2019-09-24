An articulated vehicle, laden with two 20ft containers, on Monday, fell and damaged a Toyota Corolla car on the Orile-Apapa bridge in Lagos.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who was at the scene of the accident, gathered from eyewitnesses that the truck, loaded with tiles, lost control while on top of the bridge after which it fell and damaged the car.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) immediately moved in and removed the truck, with registration number MUS-34XZ to ease traffic in the area.

An eyewitness, Mr Tunde Lawal, a clearing agent at Tincan Island Port, said the accident happened few minutes before 12 noon. He said that the articulated vehicle was carrying two 20ft containers with registration number CAIU-265966 and CAIU-265966-226G1, loaded with tiles, adding however that nobody knew whether it was heading for Orile or Alaka area.

Commissioner of Police in charge of Enforcement Unit, Presidential Task Team on Apapa gridlock, Mr. Hakeem Olusegun, said that the accident was as a result of mechanical faults.

He said that the trailer, while trying to reverse, damaged the car and the motorcycle, adding that the most important thing was that LASEMA officials were able to rescue the two victims alive and without sustaining any injury.