By Lukman Olabiyi

The Federal High Court, Lagos yesterday fixed November 15, to hear Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) application, seeking to quash contempt and committal to prison applications, filed against its Managing Director, Mattieu Seguin, by the Rite Foods Limited, over alleged trademark infringement.

Rite Foods through its lawyer, Muyiwa had dragged NBC and its Managing Director, Mr. Seguine, before the court in a suit marked FHC/L/CS/528/2021,for allegedly ‘passing off’ its Fearless Energy drink logo.

Rite Foods had on February 9, 2021, through an Exparte application marked FHC/L/CS/92/2021, asked the court for an order restraining NBC from further promoting its Predator Energy drink in the Nigerian market, the application which was granted by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

While the Expart Order subsisting and due to NBC alleged failure to comply with order, Rite Foods Limited, filed both the applications against NBC and its Managing Director, Mr. Seguine.

However, NBC counsel, Mr. Oluseye Opasanya (SAN) filed application challenging the exparte order, and a motion to quash the the proceedings.

At the resumed proceedings Wednesday , NBC managing director’s counsel Opasanya (SAN), told the court that he has an application dated October 18 and filed on October 21, 2021, seeking to quash the contempt against his client..

Opasanya also informed the court that Justice Aneke had discharged the exparte order made against his client on September 17, 2021.

He added that he expect the counsel to the applicant, Rite Foods Limited, to be upright and end the litigation.

Opasanya (SAN), prayed the court to set aside or dismiss the entire suit. He said; “the most appropriate thing is that since the contempt suit has been discharged is to dismiss the entire suit”.

He also asked the court for a short adjoumment to enable him study responses filed to his client’s applications.

Responding, Counsel to the Rite Foods Limited’s, Mr. Ogungbenro, while confirmed that Justice Aneke had discharged the Exparte order, however, told the court that the business of the day was hearing of all processes in the suit.

He also told the court that what his client has in the other suit is not a Contempt proceedings but main substantive suit.

Ogungbenro however, opposed to the adjoumment request of NBC’s Managing Director’s counsel. He told the court that he received Seguin’s processes on Friday and he responded on Monday.

He consequently asked the court to refused the adjoumment request.

Also, counsel to NBC, Mr. M. Mordy, also told the court that he as an application seeking to quash the Rite Foods’ application. Adding that he also need time to respond to the counter filed by the Rite Foods Limited.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Allagoa, conceded to NBC’s request for adjoumment and adjourned the matter till November 15, for hearing of all applications.

