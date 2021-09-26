By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Akintayo ALUKO of the Federal High Court, Lagos has ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to immediately obey a March 26, order directing the release of a truck unlawfully seized and detained by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) Isolo Police Division, Lagos since last December 21.

Justice Aluko also ordered the IGP to produce in court the Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Hakeem Odumosu and the other officers who are the co-respondents for contempt proceedings over alleged violation of the court’s order.

The judge made the order in suit FHC/L/CS/471/2021 filed by the applicant, Mr Taju Alade against the IGP; CP; DPO and DCO Isolo Division, Fambegbe Stephen; Investigative Police Officer of the division, ASP Ganiyu and the Nigeria Police Commission as first to sixth respondents.

The matter was formerly before Justice M. A. Onyetenu, who made the order on March 26.

Alade, a truck driver an employee of Mumean Lawal, commenced the suit before Justice Onyetenu on March 10, 2021, through his counsel Love Okwuokei.

He averred that he was engaged by Crowd Appeal Nig Ltd to convey paper materials from Trade Fair to Alagbado on December 21, 2020.

On his way to deliver the goods, along Ago Road, Lagos he observed electrical cable on the road and to avoid running over a live wire, he pulled over and asked bystanders if it was safe to drive over the cables but policemen from Isolo Police Division arrested him on the allegation that he hit an electric pole with his truck.

He was subsequently detained at the station “in an overcrowded cell” for over 48 hours without being charged at the nearby Magistrates or High Court, while his truck “with goods worth millions of naira inside” was seized.

“I was slapped, shoved, verbally and physically abused by some cellmates for ‘coming into the cell empty-handed.’ I have never in my life felt so bullied, humiliated and dehumanised,” Alade averred in his originating application.

He approached the court via an ex parte application and sought six prayers including an order for the immediate release of the truck, N10million as general damages and N500,000 as cost of the action.

Ruling on his application on March 26, Justice Onyetenu ordered the truck’s release pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

She further restrained the Respondents from further arresting the applicant and interfering with his means of livelihood, or interfering with his right to liberty and freedom of movement.

But the respondents failed to comply following which the respondents initiated contempt proceedings against the police before Justice Aluko, to whom the case was transferred.

Further hearing in the suit has been adjourned till December 7, 2021.

