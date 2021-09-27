By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to immediately obey a March 26 order, directing the release of a truck unlawfully seized and detained by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Isolo Police Division, Lagos, since last December 21.

Justice Aluko also ordered the IGP to produce in court the Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Hakeem Odumosu, and the other officers who are co-respondents for contempt proceedings, over alleged violation of the court’s order.

The judge made the order in suit FHC/L/CS/471/2021 filed by the applicant, Mr Taju Alade, against the IGP, CP, DPO and DCO Isolo Division, Fambegbe Stephen; Investigative Police Officer of the division, ASP Ganiyu, and the Nigeria Police Commission as first to sixth respondents.

Ruling on his application on March 26, Justice Onyetenu ordered the truck’s release pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

She further restrained the respondents from further arresting the applicant and interfering with his means of livelihood, or interfering with his right to liberty and freedom of movement.

But the respondents failed to comply, following which the respondents initiated contempt proceedings against the police before Justice Aluko, to whom the case was transferred.

Further hearing in the suit has been adjourned till December 7, 2021.

