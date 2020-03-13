Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Taofikat Oyekan-Abdullahi of the Lagos State High Court, Igbosere, yesterday struck out a contempt application filed against the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, and other members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Justice Oyekan-Abdullahi, struck out the contempt application, following the applicants’ prayer to withdraw the charge.

The claimants in the suit are: Dr. Adegbola Dominic, for state chairman of the party; Elder John Babatunde Agbaje, Alhaji Fatai Ajisefinni ,and Chief Taiwo Kuye, of the PDP’s Lagos State chapter.

But Oyekan-Abdullahi, declined the respondents’ prayer to impose a N500,000 fine on the applicants for initiating the contempt proceedings.

The defendants, apart from Secondus, are: Senator Ben Obi, the PDP, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Danladi Baidu Tijo, Ahmed M. Mukthar, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The claimants alleged that Secondus, Obi, and the others disobeyed the court’s order of last November 12, which restrained them from conducting a special election for vacant offices in the party’s Lagos chapter.

They claimed that the PDP conducted the “illegal” election, despite having foreknowledge of the case and pending application for interlocutory injunction.

The special election committee was chaired by Senator Obi at the instance of Secondus, they claimed. Justice Oyekan-Abdullahi, last December 5, ordered the defendants to show because why an order for committal should not be made against them.

Secondus, Obi and the other defendants appeared in court on the last adjournment, February 11, 2020, following which the judge adjourned till yesterday for hearing of pending applications.

At yesterday’s proceedings, Secondus was absent. Only the first claimant, Dr. Dominic, and second defendant, Obi represented the parties.

Francis Akinlotan appeared as counsel for all the claimants, Emmanuel Enoidem appeared for Secondus, Obi, the PDP and three other defendants.

Wendy Kuku represented Independent National Electoral Commission (the seventh respondent). Akinlotan informed the judge of the claimants’ intention to abandon their contempt application.