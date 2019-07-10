Gyang Bere, Jos A suspect, Mr Nanpon Sambo, has been reportedly arrested and detained by the police since February 2019 and has since then not been charged before any law court in Nigeria This is coming seven days after a Jos Federal High Court ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Abba Kyari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to produce him in court for trial. Justice Dorcas Agishi, the presiding judge of the Federal High Court Jos on Wednesday July 3, ordered the duo to produce Sambo who has been on trial since 2016 before the court on the offense/allegation of illegal possession of firearms. Counsel to Sambo, D. G. Dashe, had argued that “the judicial powers of the federation shall be vested in the courts to which this section relates, being courts established for the federation. “The Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a state-based on the principles of democracy and social justice. It is hereby declared that sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria from whom government through this constitution derives all its powers and authority.” He prayed the court to order the remand of his client in Jos prisons pending when the court resumes from vacation to properly consider the circumstances of his arrest and further prayed the court for an order compelling the IGP and Kyari to appear before the court at the next adjourned date to show cause why the consequences of contempt should not be taken out against them for failing to obey two previous court orders duly served on them on the 27th day of March 2019 and on the 5th day of April 2019 respectively to produce the accused person in court. “The accused (Nanpon Sambo) should be brought to the court registry for documentation and immediate remand in a Jos prison pending when the court would resume after this year’ judicial annual vacation,” he pleaded Consequently, the court stated, “after listening to D.G. Dashe, defendant’s counsel’s oral application and urging the court to grant the reliefs sought and K.K. Saliyuk, prosecution counsel from the Federal Ministry of Justice not opposing, the court hereby ordered as follows: “The IGP and Abba Kyari are to forthwith produce the accused person in the registry of the court here in Jos immediately for documentation and transfer to Jos Prisons pending the resumption of court from vacation. “They are to appear before this honorable court on the next adjourned date of this case to show cause why the court should not visit them with the consequence of contempt for deliberately disobeying its orders, “ the order read Contacted, Acting Registrar, Mr. A.A. Achaka, said, “the court registry is still waiting for the suspect to be produced by the police as ordered.” The Judge gave the order after the duo had on two occasions failed to comply with the court orders served on them on March 27th and April 5th 2019 even after sufficient grace given to them.