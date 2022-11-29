From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has sentenced the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to three months in prison for disobeying a valid court order.

Justice M. O. Olajuwon in his held that the IGP should be committed to prison and detained in custody for a period of three months, or until he obeys an order it made since October 21, 2011.

The Judge said “if at the end of the three months, the contemnor remains recalcitrant and still refuses to purge his contempt, he shall be committed for another period and until he purges his contempt.”

The committal of the IGP was sequel to a suit that was filed by a police officer, Mr. Patrick Okoli, who was unlawfully and compulsorily retired from the Nigerian Police Force.