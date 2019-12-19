A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Thursday, remanded a businesswoman, Fatima Yunusa in custody for five hours for committing contempt.

Yunusa was arraigned in court concerning a debt of N65, 450 being the cost of 77 crates of eggs she collected from the complainant since August but failed to pay.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yunusa’s remand followed her refusal to appear in court several times, since Dec. 2, when the court summoned her for trial.

Hence, for contempt, the judge, Murtala Nasir, ordered her remand for five hours as punishment for her refusal to appear in court.

He also ordered that her movable property be sold to clear the debt after she accepted the charges against her and pleaded for time to pay back the money.

Earlier, the complainant, Mrs Didi Oche, through her counsel Z. Oche, had told the court that five months ago, his client sold 77 crates of eggs to Yunusa but she refused to pay.

The counsel had earlier told the court that each crate was sold to her at N850 but she refused to pay after several attempts.

“We, therefore, pray the court to recover the money for my client”. (NAN)