From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said contestants at the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congresses, at weekend, have allegedly been scammed.

The PDP this is because arising from the Supreme Court judgment on the last Ondo governorship, the APC has no valid national executive.

Consequently, the opposition party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said any congress conducted under Governor Buni led caretaker committee of the APC is a nullity.

“It is indeed callous that the leaders of the APC, despite knowing that any process conducted by the Buni-led national executive, whose legal status, in the face of section 183 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 17(4) of the APC constitution, has been queried by the Supreme Court, could extort from their innocent followers and subject them to a fraudulent exercise that is a nullity.

“While Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) bars a sitting governor from holding any other office while serving as state governor, Article 17(4) of the APC constitution clearly states that ‘no officer in any organ of the party shall hold executive position office in government concurrently”.

“The implication is that with Mai Buni as Chairman, the APC has no valid national executive and as such any congress or any other statutory process conducted by the APC under this circumstance remains a nullity,” the PDP stated.

The opposition admonished APC members not worsen their situation by allowing the leaders of the ruling party “set them against one another in bloody clashes for a party that has technically gone defunct. “

Furthermore, the PDP cautioned “other members of the APC, who are being cajoled to participate in the local government and state congresses to be circumspect so that they do not suffer needless loss, scam and harm in an exercise that is certainly going to end in futility.

“The situation in the APC is symptomatic of the disgraceful end of a political contraption that was set up and operated on the basis of lies, deceit, falsehood, violence, disrespect for Nigerians and utter disregard to rules.”

