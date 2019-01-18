In their bid to meet the Monday January 21 deadline, gifted Nigerians have been rushing to file their entries for Hymnodia, an entertainment reality TV show aimed at redefining the perception on hymns and its culture.

Participants are required to visit the Hymnodia website: www.hymnodiahq.org and complete the Hymntestantsor Chorister application forms before uploading their self-videos on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, with the hashtag #hymnodiahq.

Commenting on the development, the initiator of Hymnodia, Kufre Ekanem, said: “After the closure of entries, shortlisted applicants will be invited to a physical audition in Lagos.”

According to him, the audience across the country would be thrilled with flow of creativity of hymn performances during the 13-week TV show, while the winner would be announced at the grand finale of the contest on April 21, 2019. The winner of Hymnodia will go home with the ASAPH, N5 million and a brand-new car.

Commending Ekanem for the laudable initiative, ace actor and former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Delta State, Richard Mofe-Damijo, said Hymnodia is worthwhile and timely, as hymn culture should be reinforced and the skill nurtured in young Nigerians.

According to Mofe-Damijo, his favourite hymn is ‘Lord Dismiss Us with Thy Blessings’ and this he said he has cherished since his early days in secondary school while ‘Nearer, My God, to Thee’ comes a close second. “Because of their significance, hymns are of immense importance to me, because they are dedicated to the Supreme Being who we all owe life to. I don’t think there is anybody in this world that does not like ‘Nearer My God To thee’,” he affirmed.

Hymnodia, which would be an annual initiative, seeks to revive the hymn culture and worship as a critical element of what cohesive societies require. It revolves around members of a world class choir who contest to showcase their skills as singers, writers and hymnodists, while collaborating to render soul-lifting songs.