The Pan-African Youth Leadership Foundation has honoured innovative entrepreneur and CEO, Transfurd Limited, Tolulope Oginni.

Oginni was recognised alongside other prominent trendsetters across Africa and Europe during the Africa-Europe Youth Leadership Summit, which held at Kairaba Beach Hotel, Gambia.

According to the organiser, the award was in recognition of Oginni’s tireless efforts in inspiring and empowering young people across the African continent and beyond as an entrepreneur, youth mentor and sought-after speaker. Earlier in the year, Oginni was amongst 30 under 30 young Nigerians honoured by Forbes.

He started as a farmer in 2017 and currently owns over 100 hectares of land in Benue, Lagos and Ogun States where he plants, processes and packages rice, maize and cassava into innovative end products.