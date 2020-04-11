Odion Ighalo has revealed there is “no offer on the table yet” from Manchester United over extending his stay at the club beyond his current loan spell.

The Nigerian striker made an encouraging start to life at United following his surprise deadline transfer move from Shanghai Shenhua prior to the suspension of the Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic.

United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has since hinted that Ighalo could be kept at the club beyond the end of the current campaign, but the 30-year-old said an offer is yet to be formalised.

“There is no offer on the table yet,” Ighalo, who scored four goals in eight matches for United, told Elegbete TV.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted Ighalo could stay at United beyond his current loan spell. “Because the season is still on and I’m yet to finish my loan deal. I don’t just take decisions alone in my life. I have a principle and I have a guideline for everything I do. I always pray to God to direct me.”

Sky Sports News revealed last month that Ighalo had been offered a two-year contract extension by parent club, Shanghai, worth £400,000 a week.

Ighalo’s current contract expires in December 2022, but Shanghai want to keep him until at least December 2024.

“I have seen so many tweets about this. I have seen so many people going crazy, [saying] ‘go back to China’, some say stay with Man United,” he added.

“Have you seen me say a word? I don’t have anything to say. When the season is finished and I get two offers from the two teams, then I will sit and think about it, pray about it and whatever God says I should do, I will go with that.