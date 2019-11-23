Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has threatened to quit his job if the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) fails to extend his contract within two months. His current contract with the Nigerian Federation is expected to expire in June next year.

Recent reports claimed that Rohr had held talks with the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, where the German tactician demanded the extenuation of his contract by two or three years.

The Super Eagles are unbeaten since the conclusion of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, registering back-to-back impressive draws against Ukraine and Brazil and have maximum points from their first two group matches of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

‘’There is tremendous potential in this team, with great players like Osimhen,’’ Rohr explained to sofoot.com

‘’There are interesting prospects, such as the AFCON 2021 and the World Cup 2022, but, first, we must regularize things.”

Rohr added that from January 1, 2020, he will be “free to engage elsewhere”, if nothing is settled by then.