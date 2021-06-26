The Federal Capital Develoment Authority (FCDA) says proposed contract for rehabilitation of National Assembly Complex is currently undergoing procurement process in line with the Procurement Act of 2007.

The Head, Public Relations and Information, FCDA, Mr Richard Nduul, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nduul explained that management of the NASS approached the FCDA in 2019 for a total rehabilitation and upgrading of the complex to bring it in tune with Parliamentary Buildings around the world.

He said that the contract would be awarded as soon as it was concluded in conformity with requirements of the Act and also considering all other relevant parameters.

He gave assurance that the rehabilitation of the complex would be executed meticulously to ensure the nation’s got value for the funds that would be expended.

According to him, this has been the tradition with every other assignment which the FCDA has undertaken.

“The attention of the FCDA has been drawn to recent flooding of the lobby of the national assembly complex, Abuja resulting from leakages from the roof.

” Our findings indicate that the leakages are traceable to blockages of drainages leading to seepage of water through expansion joints in the roof slab.

” Full waterproofing of the roof of the White House building is a major aspect of the proposed renovation of the complex,” he said. (NAN)

