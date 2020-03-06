George Onyejiuwa, Owerri and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, again failed to appear before the Justice Benjamin Iheaka judicial panel of inquiry on contracts awarded between May 2011 and 2019. His absence stalled proceedings of the panel.

The ex- governor had failed to appear before the panel two weeks ago and had chosen March 5, through his lawyer Callistus Osondu, to appear and give testimony or clarifications on issues surrounding contracts awarded during his tenure as governor.

However, when the former governor case was called in Suit No. JUD/CICA/2M/2020, he was not in attendance, but his lawyer offered explanations as to why his client was not available. Osondu said Okorocha was away on a national assignment and could not attend the hearing. Okorocha’s lawyer, however, requested for another adjournment to enable his client appear.

Chairman of the Commission, Justice Benjamin Iheka, reminded the lawyer that the adjournment to March 5, was at the instance of Okorocha, adding that he needed to be certain whether his clients non-appearance was as a result of non-preparedness to appear or a matter of lack of time.