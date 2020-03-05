George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Erstwhile Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha has again, failed to appear before the Justice Benjamin Iheaka Judicial panel of inquiry on contracts which stalled proceedings of the panel investigating contract awarded by the previous governments between 2011 and May 2019.

Recall that the ex-Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha had earlier failed to appear before the judicial panel for two weeks and chose March 5, 2020, himself through his lawyer Callistus Osondu had been expected at the commission to give testimony or clarifications on issues surrounding contracts awarded during his tenure as governor.

However, when the former Imo State governor whose case was first on the court list, in Suit No JUD/CICA/2M/2020 failed to appear, his lawyer offered explanations why his client was not at the hearing.

Osondu said his client was away on a national assignment and could not attend the hearing.

The lawyer conceded that he did not speak to Okorocha directly but got a call from Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law to the former governor informing him that Okorocha could not make it to the commission as he was tied up with a national assignment.

“I got a call from Mr Uche Nwosu who informed me that Senator Rochas Okorocha will not be able to attend today’s hearing due to his engagement in a national assignment.”

Okorocha’s lawyer, however, requested for another adjournment to enable his client to appear, but the chairman of the commission, Justice Iheka reminded the lawyer that the adjournment to March 5 was at the instance of Okorocha, adding that he needed to be certain whether Okorocha’s non-appearance was as a result of non-preparedness or a matter of lack of time.

He, however, wondered at whose instance Okorocha’s lawyer was requesting for another adjournment since he was unable to talk to his client.

Justice Iheka offered to stand down the proceeding while the lawyer made contact with Okorocha and then inform the commission appropriately.

Around 10:49 am, the counsel to Okorocha left the court to make contact with him and report back to the court. But the lawyer returned 10 minutes after and said he was unable to reach the ex-Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Justice Benjamin Iheka then stated that he was doing all that was necessary to satisfy his conscience and the dictates of the law for which he is making every effort to ensure that all parties in the matter got a fair hearing.

He decried the efforts made so far to antagonise and undermine the work of the commission but noted that he was guided by his conscience and his priority was to satisfy his conscience and the provisions of the law.

The case was therefore adjourned to March 16, 2020, for Okorocha to appear before the panel.