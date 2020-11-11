Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A prosecution witness and a civil servant with the Federal Government (FG), Mr Okunrinboye Titus, on Tuesday, told the Abuja division of the Federal High Court that he forfeited the sum of N535m cash to the FG when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), investigated his profile.

He further disclosed how he refunded another sum of N20m to government when his activities as a Special Pay Officer in the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs were investigated by the anti-graft agency.

Okunrinboye made the revelations while testifying before Justice Inyang Ekwo, in the fraud charges brought against former presidential aspirant, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, his Personal Secretary, Mr Sampson Okpetu and two companies, Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited, who are standing trial on 16 count charges.

The defendants are standing trial for alleged fraud and mis-appropriation of N714.6m while Turaki served as Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

Under cross examination by counsel to Turaki, Joe Kyari-Gadzama, (SAN), the witness informed the court that he floated four different companies, Pinnacle Energy Limited, BoyeTom Nigeria Limited, Everton Nigeria Limited and Overwhelming Pinnacle company to undertake various contracts while still on the pay roll of the federal government.

He admitted that his conduct was against the ethics of his profession and that of the Code of Conduct for public officers, adding that he forfeited the N535m cash when the EFCC obtained a final forfeiture order from court against him.

Answering a question, Okunrinboye told the court that he has not been charged to any court for any crime because the investigation into his activities by EFCC was still on going.

Answering another question, the witness said Turaki as a Minister then, never instructed him to make any payment from the N359m sensitization fund and that no kobo was paid into the ex Minister’s account.

Besides, Okunrinboye also admitted that he bought a house at EFAB Estate in Abuja with illicit funds in addition to a Toyota Camry car at the cost of N4m.

He, however ,denied allegation that the EFCC operative, Belloji Adama, instigated him to give evidence against Turaki for him to escape trial in his own indictment.