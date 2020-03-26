Judex Okoro, Calabar

A contractor, who built the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) isolation centre, has threatened to shut it down following non-payment of N68 million.

Daily Sun checks revealed that the Centre for Emerging Pathigens Research and Management (UCTH-CEPREM) was started in 2017 in the hospital under the former chief medical director (CMD), Thomas Agan, and it was 95 percent completed.

Managing Director, Obi Achara Ltd, Obi Jmaes, Achare, who issued the threat during a press briefing in Calabar yesterday, said he would apply all legal means to close down the centre for the failure of the hospital management to meet its contractual agreement.

In his reaction, UCTH CMD, Ikpeme Ikpeme, admitted that the contractor built the centre but promised the management is making effort to pay once funds are available.