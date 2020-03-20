Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Surveillance contractors in charge of oil pipelines in Bayelsa State have berated the government over calls for the review of the contract.

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, speaking through his deputy, Lawrence Ehwrudjakpo, had during a visit of the House of Representatives Committee on Nigerian Navy, called for a review of surveillance contracts in the state.

Ehwrudjakpo, who accused the surveillance contractors of encouraging crime and criminality, said the contracts should be awarded to the Nigerian Navy.

However, Sam Kojo speaking on behalf of surveillance contractors in a statement entitled: ‘Surveillance contractors are not criminals but patriots that have made Bayelsa anti-bunkering free’, accused the state government of campaign of calumny that would fail like previous attempts.

“For those conversant with the war former governor Seriake Dickson waged on oil surveillance contractors since 2015, Ehwrudjakpo’ s comments is only a rehash of the baseless and unfounded allegations peddled by the Bayelsa State Government which was tabled as a motion in the National Assembly but failed woefully because of its spurious content,” he said.