Okwe Obi, Abuja

The business ties between the Federal Government and contractors is about to sour, as government has threatened to revoke contracts and refuse to pay contractors whose projects fall below expectations.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Abdulkadir Mua’zu revealed this at a one-day interactive meeting with contractors, yesterday in Abuja.

“Many of the feeder roads are executed very poorly and last barely six months. Many boreholes break down few months after construction. For 2019, we will not pay you if you don’t deliver quality jobs.

“You will bear me witness on the poor quality of project executions being experienced in our previous works, goods and consultancy contracts emanating from the use of substandard materials, unqualified personnel, compromised specifications, among others.