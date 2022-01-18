By Gabriel Dike

With high expectations of students admitted into Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology (FCFMT), the provost of the institution, Dr. Paul Onuoha, has challenged them to help boost the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Onuoha, who gave the advice at FCFMT’s matriculation of new students for the 2020/2021 academic session, said the students have acquired relevant attitudes, knowledge and skills to overcome the challenges of the world.

The provost, flanked by senior management staff of the college, charged the 287 new students that after graduation to contribute their quota to the GDP of the country.

According to him, the college runs courses that are skilled oriented and thus after graduation; the graduates can start on their own, employ people and make profit, thereby contributing to the national economy.

“Some of the courses are potential money-spinning. Look at a course like fisheries; Nigeria spends billions to import fish into the country. If any of the graduates goes into fisheries, the turnover will be huge and the GDP will improve.’’

Onuoha assured the students that the college has a strong team of lecturers, fisheries scientists, marine captains, marine engineers and maritime managers and other support staff on ground waiting to assist them in fulfilling their dreams.

His words: ‘’Your choice of Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology as first institution out of many others, is a clear confirmation of the confidence reposed on us for our academic excellence in fisheries and maritime studies known both nationally and internationally.

“The college started in 1969 as Federal Fisheries School for Vocational Training to address the manpower requirements of Nigeria’s fledging inshore fleet. It was later upgraded to Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology in 1992 due to the great need to address and generate higher level of indigenous expertise to service the phenomenal growth in the fisheries and maritime sub-sector of the nation’s economy.’’

The provost said within two and half years of his administration, five new ND one HND programmes were introduced which includes Oceanography and Fisheries Science, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Hydrology and Water Resources Management, Science Laboratory Technology and Marine Engineering

He explained that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) accredited courses of FCTMT and stressed that, since 1969, Marine Engineering programme had full accreditation.

Onuoha said plans were advanced to introduce SMART e-learning for efficient lecture delivery and understanding by students.

The provost disclosed that, to encourage academic excellence among students, he instituted scholarship awards for best students in selected courses, for best ND1 and HND1 students and for overall best graduating student in lower and higher diplomas.

On COVID-19, he said the college’s management provided facilities to prevent the spread of the pandemic and urged the students to abide with the safety protocols through regular handwashing and sanitization.

He warned the new students against anti-social behaviour, stressing “the college management will be firm in confronting all forms of anti-social behaviour wherever it is found on this campus.”

Onuoha reminded the students that the FCFMT management has zero tolerance for any form of examination malpractice, warning “any student caught cheating will be referred to the college disciplinary committee and that will lead to your expulsion from the college.”