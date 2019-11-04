All great achievers, all successful people are those who have been able to gain control over their time. Human beings have been created equal in one aspect –each person has been given 24 hours each day. The differences between people, the poor and the rich, are mostly determined by what they do with the amount of time at their disposal.

Failure to take control of your time the enemy called the devil whose mission is to kill, steal and destroy is around the corner. John 10:10 says Devil comes to steal and to kill and destroy, and this verse also applies to time as well as people. He sometimes provides God’s children with ideal, friends, etc. in other to destroy valuable time.

There is a basic leadership that says 6×1=6 therefore if you devote one hour a day, six days a week to pray, fast on a particular project or cause sooner than you think what you desire will become a reality–it just a commitment of one hour a day six days a week is what it takes.

How to control your time

Identify the valuable time in your days. (These valuable times are the first thing in the morning and the last thing at night) Make sure to take control of these valuable times Don’t spend a thousand worth of time for a hundred naira worth of result. Choose to give your best time to your most challenging situation. (it is not how much we do that matters it is how much we get done) Choose to watch your time rather than your watch Don’t allow yourself to be busy doing small things when you could have been doing big things. Learn to say “NO” (the best time-saver is the ability to say NO, not saying no when you should is one of the biggest waste of time you will ever experience. Making a great time (when people get lost they says we’re making a great time) whereas success arrives an hour at a time.

Finally, Gain control of your time – and you will gain control of your life. The psalmist prayed “so teach us to number our days that we may apply our heart into wisdom (ps 90:12) Eph 5:15&16 says SO BE CAREFUL HOW YOU LIVE NOT AS FOOLS BUT AS THOSE WHO ARE WISE, MAKE THE MOST OF EVERY OPPORTUNITY…..learn to take control of your time, the greater control you exercise over your time is the greater freedom you will experience in your life.

Path to success that would fit your dreams & your family

There is a path to success wide enough for family and individuals to say. The key is in the ability to recognize this path and in having the desire to take them- “Jeff Conley”

How do you know if you are working on the wrong path?

When your work becomes the dominating force adversely affecting your family – it’s time to make a change When you so ever worked that every day you secretly desire to go home and lay down on your bed. by working under a model of results that believes the only path to success is through sixty to seventy hours a week or have no closing hour daily. When you work under a model that makes or leads you to a broken promise to yourself, family or your future.

Note: someone has said: the greatest discovery he has ever made is that if he were to be hit and killed by a big truck today he would be replaced at work tomorrow, but he’ll never be replaced at home – but will be missed there forever- therefore he said “Stop giving your life/family the leftover of yourself use the following the question to remind yourself that a wider path to success is out there, one that is wide enough for individuals only if you would have desired to take them.

Ask yourself these questions every day.