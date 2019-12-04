Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The controversial suit seeking for the amendment of some sections of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as (amended) to pave the way for President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governors to seek third terms has been withdrawn by the appellant, Charles Oko Enya.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart in Ebonyi State, who had approached the court praying it to amend sections 137(1) (b) and 182 (1) (b) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) withdrew the suit on Wednesday.

He had maintained that the sections constituted an infringement on the fundamental human rights of President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors.

The suit with No FHC/AI/CS/90/19, after two weeks it was filed (20th November, 2019) could not have its first hearing at the Federal High Court 2, Abakiliki under Justice Akintayo Aluko.

This followed a motion for withdrawal made by counsel to the applicant, Iheanachor Agboti, and was approved by the court.

“Upon the application of the learned counsel for the applicant for the withdrawal of this suit, I say may the case be struck out”, Justice Aluko said.

Counsel to the applicant told the court that his reasons for withdrawing the suit were not made by him by his client.

“I have the instruction of my client to withdraw the suit so as to allow further consultation,” he said.

‎