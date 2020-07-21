Agents of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, mopped up major Newspapers that published an advertorial considered to be against the interest of the governor.

The advertorial signed by a prominent Benin businessman, Capt. Hosa Okunbo, allegedly exposed Governor Godwin Obaseki’s wrongdoings against himself, as well as revealed how the governor allegedly frustrated peace effort to resolve the crisis in the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before he left the party.

The mop up of the Newspapers, was said to have denied several persons access to those major papers for their news contents.

Some newspapers’ distributors who spoke under condition of anonymity, said they were contacted late Sunday night by top officials of the state government, where they were specifically told not to distribute the papers for Monday.

According to them, some of them were offered a mouth watering reward if they can oblige them their request.

It was however gathered that some Newspapers’ Salesmen turned down the request of bulk-buying of their papers and insisted on distributing them to vendors.

In the advertorial, Idahosa accused the governor of refusing all entreaties to make peace with his predecessor and former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

But in his reaction, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Efe Stewart, denied the mop up.