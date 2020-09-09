Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Following the suspension of the traditional ruler of Mkpunando Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state, Alex Edoziuno, alongside other monarchs, over their trip to Abuja, the community has enthroned a new monarch, Johnson Mbanefo.

Mbanefo, until his enthronement, served as president general of Mkpunando Aguleri.

Daily Sun gathered that the coronation, which took place last Sunday, at the Ukwuana-Isiokwe square, Mkpunando Aguleri, was witnessed by Ndi Ichie, ruling council, Uwa Ovuu age grade, Ndiocho udo age grade, youths, Ndi Ogo Nwaanyi and women of all ages in the community.

The traditional prime minister of the community, Augustine Akwobi, who allegedly performed the coronation ceremony, told Daily Sun, yesterday, that the enthronement of a new monarch was necessitated by the fact that traditional stool of the community abhorred vacancy.

“Our former traditional ruler, Edoziuno, having gone against the state government and against our son, Governor Willie Obiano, he is adjudged to have also gone against ndi ichie Mkpunando, the gods of our land and the entire Mkpunando.

“Our community is made up of four quarters: Ugwuoba, Umuagu na Obeke, Ivite Enu and Igboezunu. The four quarters unanimously agreed that since the traditional stool abhors vacancy, the enthronement of new monarch became necessary. Hence, the community chose Mbanefo to occupy the stool,” he said.

In his reaction, Mbanefo thanked the people for finding him worthy of the elevation, and said whatever the community has at heart in calling him to occupy the throne would be his watchword.

When Daily Sun contacted Edoziuno, he confirmed the development, but described it as funny.

He said: “The story is true, but it is funny. Some people said they have crowned the serving president general of the community as traditional ruler. That is funny. It is funny, because when a traditional ruler is alive, you do not go ahead to crown nother traditional ruler in the same community?”

Meanwhile, a 13-man peace committee, to resolve the rift between Governor Obiano and Eze, has been inaugurated.

Also, the committee, under the auspices of Anambra State Elders and Stakeholders’ Forum, will intervene in the face-off between the governor and the 13 suspended traditional rulers.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, after a meeting at Nimo in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, National President of the forum and former justice of the Supreme Court, Anthony Iguh, said the elders and stakeholders would not keep quiet, while eminent sons of the state engage themselves in war of words and media battle, which, according to him, rub-off on the reputation and prestige of Anambra State.

Iguh said: “This forum, pioneered and founded by the first civilian governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, considered the rift between the governor and Eze as an avoidable distraction capable of heating up the polity and jeopardising the Igbo presidency ambition.

“Anambra elders and, of course, this forum, would not keep quiet, while eminent sons of the state engage themselves in war of words and media battle capable of rubbing off on the reputation and prestige of our state.”

He said the peace committee was mandated to identify the immediate and remote causes of the misunderstanding and cold war between Governor Obiano and Eze on one hand, and Chris Ngige, former governor of the state, on the other hand; adding that the committee has 30 days to do its work.