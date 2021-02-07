From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has given consent to a public debate between AbdulJabbar Sheikh Nasiru Kabara, the controversial Islamic cleric banned from preaching in the state for his alleged incendiary sermons and his opponents in the state.

A statement signed by the Governor’s Press Secretary, Abba Anwar on Sunday, indicated that the debate would be attended by the representatives of the different religious sects in the state and witnessed by a host invited Islamic scholars from outside the state.

The Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, gave his consent to the initiative after a special meeting between him and Islamic clerics from all the Muslim sects in the state where the need for justice to AbdulJabbar Sheikh Nasiru Kabara was stressed.

Those at the special meeting held at the weekend were the State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Muhammad Tahar Adam, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Ali Haruna Makoda and a former gubernatorial candidate in Kano State, Saluhu Sagir Takai, among several others.

The statement disclosed that the state government will provide a venue for the debate and the necessary security for the overall safety of the exercise while adding that the key players would be given a maximum of two weeks to go and prepare their points of argument/dialogue.

The debate, said the statement, would be aired live on all radio stations, both local and foreign, while imploring the people of the state to remain calm and peaceful before, during and after the exercise.

It could be recalled that the state government, Thursday, banned a popular Islamic cleric from preaching in the state and closed down his seminaries following a charge that his sermon and teachings was inflammatory and capable of inciting unrest.