Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The award of twenty seven stadium by the previous administration of Emeka Ihedioha is presently generating a lot of controversy in Imo State as the contract sum including that of other road projects allegedly running to over N50 billion was said to have been awarded with 80 percent mobilisation fee paid.

This is just as the controversial contracts have been abandoned by their various contractors.

A social critic and elder statesman, chief Bob Njemanze has expressed his dissatisfaction on the projects which he has described as “White elephant “.

Njemanze said ,” The whole exercise is a monumental fraud and a ploy to loot the local government areas , the 27 local government I have stated clearly from inception is a big fraud, those the mobilisation money is in their hands has refused to bring it out and that is why the projects are abandoned.”

The construction of the stadium in the twenty seven local government areas of the State with a secretariat in each council headquarters was awarded at over N36 billion according to reliable source, unfortunately the work has been abandoned.