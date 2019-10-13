T‎ony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of the 2020 Edo governorship race, the crisis in the state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), took a violent dimension on Saturday evening as youths suspected to be thugs allegedly attacked the residence of the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the Okorotun area of GRA in Benin City.

Chief Press Secretary to Oshiomhole, Simon Ebegbulem, who confirmed the incident, alleged that the attackers were sent by Governor Obaseki whom he said was desperate to get a second term as governor of the state but that the attack was neutralised by APC youths who were mobilised to the national chairman’s residence.

But the Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said the allegation against the governor was false.

He said he was not aware of any such attack and there was no information to them that Oshiomhole was even in town.‎

On his part, the state Commissioner of Police, Dan Mallam Mohammed, said such incident did not occur in the area where Oshiomhole stays.

It was, however, gathered that the suspected thugs had massed around the residence of the APC National Chairman and were chanting “Oshiomhole ole” apparently waiting for him to come out of the house but they were said to have been dispersed by security agencies and the road closed to traffic for some time before it was re-opened.

About four police patrol vans had been brought in addition to the one that was always stationed in front of the house to keep the peace. ‎

Oshiomhiole who later addressed some youths who followed him to his house from Protea Hotel, said there was no cause to fear as he only came to Benin to attend a ceremony and rest, urging them to ensure there was peace in the country and Edo State.

“Anything that happens anywhere, they say ‘president’ so we have to help him; we have to help to secure the whole country and our state; we must be seen to behave well; if other people are beating drums of war, we will share the powder of peace.

“In moments like this, it is not madness for madness because many of you I see here, in 2007, you were already strong; in 2012 during my second term, you were there. In 2016, many of you were deployed as agents; I used to call you guys our Infantry Division who protected our votes even when we were in opposition when the Federal Government was PDP.

“So, now that the Federal Government is APC, we have to take it easy so that there is no breach of peace anywhere in Nigeria and particularly in our state. Those people who are looking for trouble, they are like a small mushroom; if you go and take a stick to destroy a mushroom, do you need a stick to do that? How far can a snail travel? If a snail is running, what’s the maximum speed of a snail? Are you going to join running after snail?

“I was contesting in 2012, two men wore red (attire) went around town saying I would not get my second term – that they had declared war on me. I called our women and said go out in white; the red they wore was their blood, the white was our peace. From that position till today by the special grace of God, I am what I am. What God has willed no man can change it.

“I am very, very happy, there is no one road that I did in this great city that has been washed away; drive on Akpakava, drive on Upper Siluko, drive on 2nd East Circular, Airport road, Five Junction and other roads; the power of the truth cannot be buried by the combined weapons of the most potent armed forces in the world; the truth is more powerful than the most potent army,” he said

‎Meanwhile, Chief of Staff to Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele, also alleged that he was attacked by a chieftain of the APC, Tony Adun, popularly known as Kabaka in Protrea Hotel while meeting with some foreign investors.

Narrating his experience, Akerele said he just arrived from his home town where he also discovered that unknown persons entered his room through the ceiling and their mission not known.

He said he went to the hotel at about 7pm for a meeting with some foreign investors and that while the meeting was on, Kabaka came and first attacked him verbally and was walking towards him when he was restrained by people around.

“And I just came from Igarra when I discovered that unknown persons entered my room through the ceiling. I have reported (the incident) to the police in Igarra and when I came to Benin, I went straight to Protrea where I had a meeting with some foreign investors and I experienced the (same) attack,” Akerele said‎.

But when contacted, Adun denied the allegation. He said they went to Protrea to see how Oshiomhole was faring after the attack in his house.

He explained that he was at home when they received a call that some persons were mobilising to Oshiomhole’s house.

“We saw them when they were running away from the place before security agencies now came to barricade the street. Thank God Protrea is a world-class hotel and they cannot say that they don’t have CCTV.

“They should go and play it and see what transpired between us. If there was an attack and attempt of assassination as being alleged, Tony Kabaka will go in for it but there is no such attempt; I will sue them,” he threatened.