Fred Itua, Abuja

Monday’s appointment of 252 aides by the Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade, is generating controversy. One of the 252 appointees, Emmanuel Ogbeche, told Daily Sun that he is unaware of his appointment.

When Daily Sun contacted him, he said he will speak on the issue at the right time, but maintained that he was completely oblivious of the development until he read the statement signed by the special adviser to the Governor on Media And Publicity, Christian Ita.

Mr. Ogbeche is the current chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council. He is also the editor of a leading newspaper in Abuja, The Abuja Inquirer.

He said: “I’m not aware of that appointment. I have seen the media release and I am just getting to lie about the development. I’ll make a statement on that soon. That’s all I can say for now.”

Details later…