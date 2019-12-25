Tony Osauzo, Benin

Christmas gifts of four cows and 10 bags‎ of rice from Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki to ex-governor Adams Oshiomhole and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole have resulted in an altercation between the Edo State Government and the state chapter of the APC.

In a statement in Benin, the Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, stated that messengers from the state government who were dispatched to deliver the conventional Christmas presents reserved for former governors of Edo State to Oshiomhole were turned back.

“The messengers said they met the mother of the former governor, who rejected the items, stating that her son would not accept the gifts.

“The gift items meant for Comrade Oshiomhole include four cows and ten bags of rice,” the statement read.

“The distribution of Christmas gifts is an annual ritual by the state government, which serves as an expression of love, further strengthening the ties between the government and the people.

“The gifts are distributed to government functionaries, political appointees, heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, heads of institutions of higher learning, among other prominent people in society.

“The State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki and Comrade Oshiomhole have been locked in a political tussle over the governor’s policy choices focused on prioritising the peoples’ welfare as against pressures by a handful of politicians to share the state’s resources.

“The governor had set the political rift aside to perform the ritual of sending the gifts to Comrade Oshiomhole,” the statement said.

Responding to the Government statement, the State Secretary of the APC, Mr Lawrence Okah, commended Oshiomhole’s mother for rejecting the gifts.

“We hail Madam Oshiomhole for rejecting the rice, if the story being cooked from the Edo State Government House is true. Why, because no responsible mother will want the enemies to kill her son. Obaseki has on several occasions threatened to kill Oshiomhole or remove him as National Chairman. The people he told are there alive and can testify to it. So why will he take a poisonous cow and rice to Oshiomhole’s house? Is that not deceit.

“Edo State APC commends our mother who also doubles as the mother of APC in Afemai land in rejecting that poisonous gift.

“Obaseki is like the proverbial rat that will bite you and at the same time fan the wound. Enough of his deceit and rubbish. He should eat his rice and cow with his new found friends in the PDP until judgment day comes,” Okah said.