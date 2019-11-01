Actress turned-filmmaker, Uche jumbo, is in the cross hairs of her fans. Reason: she posted a nude picture of herself, which has been heating up the Internet lately.

Along with the picture came a statement from the obviously excited actress, promoting a new project: “Here’s #socialmediaslay featuring Uche Jombo. The executive producers saw the full picture. Since I am the chairperson of the hips don’t lie Nollywood department, they decided we shouldn’t promote with full shot (wahala for de).”

The picture went viral, attracting over a thousand comments with angry and disappointed fans lashing out at the actress, while some gave her thumbs up for the daring move.

One of her fans, Daniel_alu, said: “Why are you trying to compete with these young girls. Please, package well as a mature woman to attract the right man, the right audience and the right love from people. Don’t dress inappropriately because of fame.”

Another concerned fan, Orishedevera, said: “Some people won’t tell you the truth but trust me, this does not look good for you. You are drifting from the you we used to know. Please ma, with all due respect, kindly stop uploading pictures like this. You aren’t looking okay here at all. Leave praise singers alone, they won’t tell you the truth.”

On his part, Bobbytukena said: “Please, delete this picture. It is not fine mama. This is the f****iest picture you ever posted.”

And for Bellodonkor24: “You are very decent so kindly remove this picture, it is not your type of person. Love you.”

However, reacting to Bobbytukena, Uche Jumbo said: “I love you too but I think you are talking to Uche Jombo and not the host of #socialmediaslay.” And to another fan who said “Please remove this’, Uche responded sternly: “Remove yourself from here!”

But then it’s not all slamming from fans, as there were those who saw good in what the actress did. Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde led the pack of praise singers when she stated: “This is not all. It is over, Uche has joined bad gang!”

Melody-chopmoney said: “Wow! You look sweet like chocolate. I love you. Your body structure is fresh!”

And Abigallslessor added her voice when she said: “Give it to them! Especially when they are trying to dictate what you should do with your own life!”