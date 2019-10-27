Desmond Mgboh/ Kano

The controversy surrounding the death of an Almajir boy, purportedly killed by a corps member in Bebeji town in Kano has continued to rage as the authorities of the National Youth Service Corps have washed their hands clean from the death of the boy.

In a statement in Kano, the National Youth Service Corps said that contrary to accounts in some of the media alleging that a serving corps member, Jepthan Peter Makwin was directly responsible for the death of Hassan Sulaiman, the almajir boy died after he fell during a chase.

The Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, Alhaji Ladan Baba debunked the rumours surrounding the actual cause of passing away of the deceased, saying that the boy died after he fell and hit his head on the wall of the entrance gate following a chase by the said corps member.

He added that following his fall, the boy was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead afterward by medical authorities.

He insisted that before the unfortunate incident; there was a cordial relationship between the corps members in Bebeji and the members of the host community while adding that the children were fond of visiting the corps members lodge from time to time.

He, however, expressed regrets over the unfortunate death of the boy, who had come to the lodge to pluck fruits from the umbrella tree.

Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased have called for justice while insisting that the corps member was culpable in the death of her son.

Zainab Abubakar Sulaiman, the bereaved mother of the boy told reporters that the corps member was responsible for the death of her son and should, therefore, be prosecuted.

“He is culpable and I will never forgive him,” she told reporters

Many of the local people in Bebeji town and many parts of Kano State are insisting on the narrative that the corps member was the cause of the death of the boy and should be made to face the music

Meanwhile, the Police in Kano have arrested the suspect and have since transferred the case to the headquarters for a diligent investigation into the matter.