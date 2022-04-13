From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Some ward executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo North Senatorial district have dissociated themselves from the purported endorsement of former governor, Adams Oshiomhole, for Senate.

This was contained in a communique signed by 24 ward executive members across the senatorial district after a meeting in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State on Monday.

They said the alleged endorsement was the figment of imagination of Jarret Tenebe who is the state deputy chairman of APC and Alhaji Abubakar Akhokia, chairman, Etsako West of the party.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

They said what was being construed as endorsement was only a response to an invitation to the 70th birthday anniversary of Oshiomhole by party faithful across the district and nothing more.

“The only significant thing that could be likened to an endorsement at the event was a motion to zone the senator seat to Etsako West which was resisted by some of the executives present at the occasion. The argument was that you can’t move the senate from Etsako East to West, what about the Owan that last had it between 2007 and 2011 and also Akoko-Edo last had it between 2011 to 2015, while it has been in Etsako since then.

“Efforts to challenge the sinister declaration was met with brutality on some party executives, including Mrs Oikelomen Alice (Owan West LGA Woman Leader). If what happened at Iyamoh is what have been turned into purported endorsement of Oshiomhole for senate in 2013, then we are surprised.